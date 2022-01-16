Elemental Scrolls and Arenas Update

Changes for Early Access version 0.717
CONTENT
- Added Elemental scrolls! These powerful new items enchant your weapons with fire, cold or necrosis. These scrolls replace any existing status effect, and some weapons react differently!
- Added Arenas to zones 1-6! Arenas are time-locked areas that spawn hordes of monsters.
FIX/IMPROVEMENT
- Enhanced feedback for when the player is damaged.
- Fixed some issues with audio balance
- Moved chests in safe rooms
- Crossbow aim improvement
BALANCE
- Increased weapon selection in starting room
- Buffed maximum stamina and stamina recharge rate
- Adjusted base player movement speed and buffed dash
- Fixed teleport to horizontal plane, decreased teleport distance
- Increased shield damage, decreased attack speed
There may be some bugs, so if you do find a bug or issue please let me know!
Thanks for playing and enjoy the update!
