- Fixed maps infrequently generating only a single terrain type for 95-100% of the map
- Increased sine tile spawn rates by 300%
- Replaced the snail graphic with a shield graphic for mountain terrain's sprite effect
- Priests that spawn by enemy buildings at the start of the game now stay by them
- Barbarians now pause for a small amount of time when they reflect a projectile; the amount of time paused is based on projectile damage
- Archers now twitch for each arrow fired
Grand Attrition update for 16 January 2022
Update 1.12 - Mono Terrain Fix, Barbarian & Archer Changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update