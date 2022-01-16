 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Grand Attrition update for 16 January 2022

Update 1.12 - Mono Terrain Fix, Barbarian & Archer Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8028831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed maps infrequently generating only a single terrain type for 95-100% of the map
  • Increased sine tile spawn rates by 300%
  • Replaced the snail graphic with a shield graphic for mountain terrain's sprite effect
  • Priests that spawn by enemy buildings at the start of the game now stay by them
  • Barbarians now pause for a small amount of time when they reflect a projectile; the amount of time paused is based on projectile damage
  • Archers now twitch for each arrow fired

Changed files in this update

Grand Attrition Content Depot 1326761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.