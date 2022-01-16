 Skip to content

Hover Attack 3671 update for 16 January 2022

Update 16th.Jan.2022

Build 8028793 · Last edited by Wendy

  • The Rikishi Type (TKZ-5089A) now has an upgrade function, "Sumo Tackle"!

    It will be saved after the upgrade parts are acquired, and can be used in future sorties with the Rikishi type!

  • Added 3 achievements

Changed files in this update

