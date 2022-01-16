Update 16th.Jan.2022

-
The Rikishi Type (TKZ-5089A) now has an upgrade function, "Sumo Tackle"!
It will be saved after the upgrade parts are acquired, and can be used in future sorties with the Rikishi type!
Added 3 achievements
