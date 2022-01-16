Ver 1.22 Update

We have updated the software.
Applications with "Ver. 1.22" at the bottom right of the title screen have been updated.
Other
Fixed a bug where the game would start with the key acquired after a retry if the key was acquired just before the retry.
Changed files in this update