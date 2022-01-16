 Skip to content

New Slippery Samurai update for 16 January 2022

Ver 1.22 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8028777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated the software.

Applications with "Ver. 1.22" at the bottom right of the title screen have been updated.

Other

Fixed a bug where the game would start with the key acquired after a retry if the key was acquired just before the retry.

Changed files in this update

真・ローション侍 Content Depot 1655921
  • Loading history…
