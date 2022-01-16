 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

安科俱乐部 update for 16 January 2022

Version update (0.3.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 8028741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add auto-save function (save every 5 minutes).
  2. Improve the page turning speed of the mouse wheel when reading the script.
  3. Initially optimize the problem that some computers are stuck in typing due to the large font size of the game.

Regarding the issue of local pictures, because of the audit and other issues involved, currently only network pictures can be used. Here we recommend a picture transfer, after uploading local pictures, you can copy the picture URL link to use.

Other known issues will be fixed in the next update.

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

安科模拟器 Content Depot 1846041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.