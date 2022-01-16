Version update (0.3.1)

- Add auto-save function (save every 5 minutes).
- Improve the page turning speed of the mouse wheel when reading the script.
- Initially optimize the problem that some computers are stuck in typing due to the large font size of the game.
Regarding the issue of local pictures, because of the audit and other issues involved, currently only network pictures can be used. Here we recommend a picture transfer, after uploading local pictures, you can copy the picture URL link to use.
Other known issues will be fixed in the next update.
Changed files in this update