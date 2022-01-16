 Skip to content

Museum of Mechanics: Lockpicking update for 16 January 2022

New options

Share · View all patches · Build 8028492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

After some requests I added a Y-Invert option and a resolution dropdown to the options for the museum. Please let me know if you encounter any problems.

Changed files in this update

Museum of Lockpicking - Windows64 Depot 1735112
  • Loading history…
Museum of Lockpicking Linux Depot 1735113
  • Loading history…
Museum of Lockpicking OSX Depot 1735114
  • Loading history…
