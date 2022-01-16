 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator update for 16 January 2022

01.16.2022 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8028405

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.

Additions

  • 6 TAXI added to map, you can travel for a certain fee.
  • Modification system added for purchased cars and bicycle, inside repair area (currently only paint)
  • New Foods added to restaurant menu but only available when chef is active
  • Buyable Homes added to map
  • R to restart text added for bicycle
  • Pub activated (billiards, ping pong and air hockey is playable)
  • Added manual car wash area

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some doors could not be opened
  • Fixed an issue where the AI ​​would throw an exception when change wheels
  • The problem of not being able to put products back on the market stall has been resolved.
  • The problem of the waiter not returning the product after the first time has been resolved
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the trash from being used when purchased
  • Performance Increased in NPC Code

Changes&Improvements

  • Minimap system improved, especially while riding bike
  • Home mining pc model changed
  • Increased profit rate of Car Wash Machine 25 to 35
  • Traffic system activation range increased 180 to 250 (ai improved)
  • Wash Machine, Repair Area, Air Pump Use chances increased
  • Lift Price decreased 250 to 90 (because of use chances increased a lot)
  • Paint Price decreased 200 to 80 (because of use chances increased a lot)

