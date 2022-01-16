01.16.2022 Update Notes

Many thanks to everyone who bought and supported my game during early access process.
Additions
- 6 TAXI added to map, you can travel for a certain fee.
- Modification system added for purchased cars and bicycle, inside repair area (currently only paint)
- New Foods added to restaurant menu but only available when chef is active
- Buyable Homes added to map
- R to restart text added for bicycle
- Pub activated (billiards, ping pong and air hockey is playable)
- Added manual car wash area
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some doors could not be opened
- Fixed an issue where the AI would throw an exception when change wheels
- The problem of not being able to put products back on the market stall has been resolved.
- The problem of the waiter not returning the product after the first time has been resolved
- Fixed a bug that prevented the trash from being used when purchased
- Performance Increased in NPC Code
Changes&Improvements
- Minimap system improved, especially while riding bike
- Home mining pc model changed
- Increased profit rate of Car Wash Machine 25 to 35
- Traffic system activation range increased 180 to 250 (ai improved)
- Wash Machine, Repair Area, Air Pump Use chances increased
- Lift Price decreased 250 to 90 (because of use chances increased a lot)
- Paint Price decreased 200 to 80 (because of use chances increased a lot)
