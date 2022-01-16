 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 16 January 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w02a: Bounty Hunting Missions

Bounty Hunting missions have been added to the game.

  • They spawn at the mission boards at regular interval.
  • For now if you want to see a difficulty rating you need to dock your ship at the station
  • They will pay a cash reward.
  • Upgrade Chips rewards are given to the ship the player is currently flying or last flown
  • A new Weapon Score have been introduced. Fow now it is simply the power required by weapons divided by 10.
  • More pirate ships have been added! Thanks to all the builders.
  • Mission text is procedural.
  • Foe name are also procedural.
  • Mission are available for around 20min, but once you start it there is no time limit (yet)

Still Wip or to-do:

  • Save mission state
  • Assign target in a different system
  • Assign several targets
  • Give several locations to check
  • Functional reputation system

Hotfixes:

  • #4440 #4402 Warp issue when start far away from the star.
  • #4443 Event gate not triggering Indicators.
  • #4446 Event gate percentage input is confusing.
  • #4459 Round thruster incorrect mirroring.
  • #4419 Cannot build block after some mechanism copy-paste.

Thanks for playing and happy hunting!

