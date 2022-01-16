[New build - DEFAULT] 22w02a: Bounty Hunting Missions

Bounty Hunting missions have been added to the game.
- They spawn at the mission boards at regular interval.
- For now if you want to see a difficulty rating you need to dock your ship at the station
- They will pay a cash reward.
- Upgrade Chips rewards are given to the ship the player is currently flying or last flown
- A new Weapon Score have been introduced. Fow now it is simply the power required by weapons divided by 10.
- More pirate ships have been added! Thanks to all the builders.
- Mission text is procedural.
- Foe name are also procedural.
- Mission are available for around 20min, but once you start it there is no time limit (yet)
Still Wip or to-do:
- Save mission state
- Assign target in a different system
- Assign several targets
- Give several locations to check
- Functional reputation system
Hotfixes:
- #4440 #4402 Warp issue when start far away from the star.
- #4443 Event gate not triggering Indicators.
- #4446 Event gate percentage input is confusing.
- #4459 Round thruster incorrect mirroring.
- #4419 Cannot build block after some mechanism copy-paste.
Thanks for playing and happy hunting!
