KeepUp Pirates - RPG update for 16 January 2022

Update #2 - Ver. 0.0.2a - 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes.

Changes

  • Small change pause menu
  • Small change main menu

New

  • Small optical changes Singleplayer map
  • Small optical changes Multiplayer Map
  • Small optical changes Creative map
KeepUp Pirates - RPG is not a complete in-house development of Witte's Studio. If you have any legal questions, please use the contact options. Any changes or additions to KeepUp Pirates - RPG will be made by Witte's Studio.

