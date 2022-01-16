 Skip to content

Draconia update for 16 January 2022

Patch 0.1.010 Hotfix

Patch 0.1.010 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unstuck feature is temporally disabled until we find a better way to make that work... updating immediately is heavily suggested because using unstuck causing desync for the player that used it (character will be visible @ different location for everyone on the server except the player used unstuck)

Changed files in this update

Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
  • Loading history…
Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
  • Loading history…
