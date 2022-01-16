Unstuck feature is temporally disabled until we find a better way to make that work... updating immediately is heavily suggested because using unstuck causing desync for the player that used it (character will be visible @ different location for everyone on the server except the player used unstuck)
Draconia update for 16 January 2022
Patch 0.1.010 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
- Loading history…
Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update