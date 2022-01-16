Patch 1.5 "Melodies"

Time to go home...

Several months have passed since Tabby broke free and Melody has woken up into a rotting house abandoned by time. The fabric of reality twisting around her as a mysterious entity arrives to seal her fate.

Play as Tabby’s depressed sister, Melody

Explore a twisted version of the house

Play songs to reshape your destiny

Die in all new gruesome ways

A groovy new soundtrack

more to come!



Known issues

Due to the size and increase in scope of this update we've had a few memory-related issues causing the game to crash at times. We have been working hard to optimize it as best as we can and please ask patience while we sort it out.

Thanks everyone again for playing HOUSE! We hope you enjoy this next chapter and thank you for being so patient while we worked on it. We have another patch planned for some bugfixes and tidying up stuff on the way, but in the meantime, please do post any bugs you find and we will do our best to fix them!