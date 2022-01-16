 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Stickit update for 16 January 2022

Colored Blocks, Fog/Sky Color and other level editor tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8028143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's been several smaller patches to add various quality of life features bug fixes to the Level Editor over the last few days, some of the most notable changes include:

  • Ability to change Fog and Sky color of the level
  • New Colored Block object can be placed, it's just a basic cube that you can change the color of. Useful for decoration or thematic levels.
  • Ability to change Fog and Sky color of the level
  • Improved help menu, more info is provided
  • Steam Workshop redirects will now open through the Steam Overlay browser instead of opening the desktop browser.
  • Q and E (default keybinds) will rotate the selected object 90 degrees
  • Goal no longer moves up and down since this could cause weird offsets sometimes
  • Undo/Redo will now change your object selection to the changed objects
  • Compress files when saving, almost halving level file size
  • Text fields will now auto select the text when focused

And many more bug fixes and stability improvements!

Changed files in this update

Stickit Content Depot 1828901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.