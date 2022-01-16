Ghost Exile update 1.0.3

Overhaul
-Added a pseudo-random system every time the chance fails, the chance will increase, if successful, the chance is reset back (possibly excessive activity of the ghost at first)
Update
-Added a new question to the ouija board (where are you)
-Stamina was increased by 40%
-Changed the distance of using the door and objects on the mouse button
- Now it is impossible to keep the same door for a long time
-Now ESC works correctly and closes all menus
-Increased the delay before hunting for 1 second, now the ghost will try to avoid appearing in the player
-Added an exception to the evidence in the diary
-The visual appearance of the haze has been redesigned
-Now if you encounter a ghost, you may have steam coming from behind your mouth (if the ghost has a subzero temperature)
-The radius of using objects for E has been reduced
-The lifetime of ectoplasm traces has been increased
-Added a button to put all the equipment to the order
-Added a button to take all the equipment back
- The award board has been redesigned
-The lobby interface has been adapted to the 21:9 screen ratio
-Increased starting reward
-Redesigned ghost selection system at the initial levels
-The color of the completed quest has been changed
-Light sources adapt to the brightness
-The prices of goods were lowered
-Ritual candles can be lit on the use button (E)
-The radius of the ritual circle is increased
-The sound of the radio noise has been reduced
-The sound of the character's shortness of breath has been reduced
-The sound of the radio in the house has been reduced
-The sound of the player's walkie-talkie has been reduced
-Now the dead will not be able to communicate with the living
-The flashlight now follows the camera faster
-Now the ritual seals are blocked until the ritual is selected in the Book of exile
-Added Chinese language (beta)
-Added the ability to block a ritual (to avoid accidentally clicking on other rituals)
-Ghost will launch an attack in the next room if there are players in the favorite room
-Added a device for training speech recognition and possible commands ( in the lobby )
-Added room names (beta)
Fixed
-Fixed a bug with incorrect ghost display on the reward board
-Fixed a critical bug when seals and doors incorrectly identified the room to which they should be attached
-Fixed a bug when the crucifix did not work in the hand
-The ouija board will no longer show subtitles if you are on the floor below
-The book no longer glows very much in bright locations
-Fixed a bug where players could not click ready in the lobby
-Ouija board no longer works after banishment
-Fixed the EMF sensor hanging after removing the EMF spot
-Removed switching in the settings menu (Q , E)
-Now after exorcising the ghost, it can no longer be exorcised again
