RC Rush update for 16 January 2022

Minor fixes version EA2.5.8

RC Rush update for 16 January 2022 · Build 8028103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few minor fixes after the last update:

Fixed in-game music not starting

Free roam achievement fix (no longer awarded for quick race)

Fixed 'getting started' achievement (not longer awarded for no reason!)

