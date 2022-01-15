v0.8.4 - Introducing "Collector Mode"

The Main Menu now shows a 'Challenge Modes' button, which replaces the old 'Time Trial' button. The Challenge Modes screen lets you play either Time Trial levels, or the new 'Collector Mode' levels. Collector Mode levels are completely new levels where you rush to 'collect' as many of the spheres as you can before time runs out. Steam Leaderboard support is included for this mode.

This release adds just a two Collector Mode levels, so I can get some feedback before adding more. The first is available after completing 'Like a Glove'. The second is available after completing 'Orbital Mechanic'.