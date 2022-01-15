 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gravia update for 15 January 2022

v0.8.4 - Introducing "Collector Mode"

Share · View all patches · Build 8028041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Main Menu now shows a 'Challenge Modes' button, which replaces the old 'Time Trial' button. The Challenge Modes screen lets you play either Time Trial levels, or the new 'Collector Mode' levels. Collector Mode levels are completely new levels where you rush to 'collect' as many of the spheres as you can before time runs out. Steam Leaderboard support is included for this mode.

This release adds just a two Collector Mode levels, so I can get some feedback before adding more. The first is available after completing 'Like a Glove'. The second is available after completing 'Orbital Mechanic'.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 906471
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 906472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.