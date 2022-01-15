 Skip to content

Outerverse update for 15 January 2022

Update 5: German Hotfix (Deutscher Hotfix)

Build 8027997

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nur in deutscher Sprache: Es wurde behoben, dass einige Maschinenblöcke nach der Rückkehr zu einem Planeten dupliziert wurden.
  • German Language Only: fixed some machine blocks get duplicated after returning to a planet.
  • Equipped Pets now save on restart.
  • Fixed cave miner works on spaceship and causes weird bugs (it no longer works on spaceship).

