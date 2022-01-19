Patch v1.0.2 released

Patch v1.0.2 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.

Thank you to everyone who helped us confirm these fixes on the Experimental beta branch. At this time, you should switch back to the default branch as the Experimental beta branch will no longer be updated.

To switch back to the default branch, follow these steps:

In your Steam library, right click on 'God of War' and select 'Properties'

Select the 'BETAS' tab

Change the drop down to 'none'

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where users with Intel 12th Gen CPUs could not boot the game without disabling their integrated graphics card

Fixed a UI issue that was causing a small memory leak

Other Changes

Added an error message for when saving the game fails due to a missing "Saved Games" folder or a related permissions issue

Added an error message for when a GPU stops responding. This error is often due to a driver issue or instability from overclocking

We are continuing to investigate the memory leak issues and the rest of the Known Issues. If you are experiencing these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one.