Update 0.16.4 has been released, with a new and chaotic game mode as well as several bug fixes.

Capture The Flag

Run away from your friends and hold on to the flag for as much of the round as possible. This mode takes place in an obstacle course with plenty of little corners to hide in - which you'll need because your enemies will be hunting you, and they have weapons!

When have the flag you are unarmed, but when you're the hunter, you can shoot both your competitors and the flag holder to clear the way and take up the flag yourself.

As well as the game mode, there are several other bug fixes and smaller updates:

Numbers 8, 6 and 9 now render properly.

Minimum firing time for snooker (If you kept spamming A, then you could steer yourself around.)

Defend your Border mode sped up (Respawn the asteroid as soon as it disappears.)

Fixed bug where Hydra dies completely when ability ends in Border mode

Game crashed when windows was in Portuguese (Number formatting is different and corrupts the save game.)

Development screen shows everything in one list. (Simplifying the UI and removing the categorization.)

Online mode now requires command line switch (Use the command line flag "online" to start the game in online mode. It will wait 30 seconds when starting a match to find other players. This is temporary until a proper "invite friend" feature is added.)

Happy flag hunting,

Philip