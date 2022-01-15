Patch 0.1.010

Our first patch after EA release is live!

Updated: Increased inventory slots from 6 to 10

Updated: Default hunger and thirst drain has been reduced by 50%

Updated: Default volume of thunderstorm sound effects has been reduced

Updated: Scent trails now visible when night vision is activated

Updated: Doubled the amount of carcasses that can be found in the world (you won't find any in areas that haven't been developed!)

Updated: Moonlight brightness has been increased. (transitions between night and day will still be a bit dark, but shorter)

Updated: Real life sun, moon and night sky are now being simulated (experimental)

Updated: Weather simulation will no longer be based on real life seasons

Updated: transitions between different weather types now take longer

Updated: Increased the stack max of several items

Updated: Different quest items which are of the same type now count both towards the daily quests, e.g. bivania shells and bivania halfs

Updated: Replaced normal flight animations

Updated: Changed net culling distances for harvestables to make sure it replicates properly and stay hidden if harvested

Updated: Experimental velocity based flying rotation instead of acceleration... less landing teleportation / server correction should happen.. need test

Updated: Character import UI to make it more understandable

Updated: Game is now locked to 60 FPS by default if FPS limit is not set

Added: Larger rock formation to the spawn village to make it easier to find

Added: New resource: wood piles (can currently only be found in the spawn area)

Fixed: Server crash caused by inventory operation

Fixed: Pvp toggle button was not visible on player hosted servers

Fixed: Client crash caused by internal game chat (reported via crash reporter)

Fixed: Bag Item dupe issue

Fixed: Pve player no longer able to damage pvp players

Fixed: Unstuck now teleports the player properly to a random start/respawn location

Fixed: another inventory crash reported via crash reporter fixed

Fixed: Do not hide mouse cursor when character died while using photo mode

Disabled: Grabbing player character by other player temporarily disabled until refactor happens, because of high ping grabbing player is pretty unreliable and causing a massive desync

New: Very first game start does a video benchmark and auto configure video settings if possible

Removed: Old localization files