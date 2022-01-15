 Skip to content

Dungeon Runner update for 15 January 2022

Dungeon Runner XZ CLass&Dungeon Update V4.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Runners,

Today I released a new update. This update revamped all the classes to fix their bugs and boost their damage and roles in the game. And we added a new dungeon and increased the max level cap of monsters and classes.

Classes:

Right now, you can reach LVl999.

All classes got the skill to revamp, base status increased, and most bugs were removed from all the classes.

Monsters:

The monster cap is now Lvl 999.

And you can now follow the monster journal through the discord channel.

There is a special event for the coming week, and I will put ten keys to give away for the DLC package. The only thing you need to do is follow our discord server and send the game master a message about what you think about the game up until now. https://discord.gg/mva9w7yQAc

Tuesday, there will be a new update again.

Have a nice day, Runners!

