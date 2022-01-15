Update (2.7)

Updates most linked libraries to the latest (NDI, Spout, etc)
with some new features and changes from user feedback:
- Audio Device selection added to init screen (you can now select the device or start without audio features)
- Oscillator maximum frequencies increased to 25Hz (especially for noise oscillator)
- MIDI devices are now activated by selecting them (the app won't hijack all available MIDI devices automatically anymore, but only those selected from the device list)
- Parameter value tooltip now draws differently and less glitchy on some systems.
- New render mode (Rough Pixels vs Smooth Pixels)
Also added new build branch "older" which is now the ancient 2.4 version, while "previous" branch is now 2.6 version, in case of some random issues 2.7 manifest.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update