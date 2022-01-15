 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cathodemer update for 15 January 2022

Update (2.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 8027821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates most linked libraries to the latest (NDI, Spout, etc)

with some new features and changes from user feedback:

  • Audio Device selection added to init screen (you can now select the device or start without audio features)
  • Oscillator maximum frequencies increased to 25Hz (especially for noise oscillator)
  • MIDI devices are now activated by selecting them (the app won't hijack all available MIDI devices automatically anymore, but only those selected from the device list)
  • Parameter value tooltip now draws differently and less glitchy on some systems.
  • New render mode (Rough Pixels vs Smooth Pixels)

Also added new build branch "older" which is now the ancient 2.4 version, while "previous" branch is now 2.6 version, in case of some random issues 2.7 manifest.

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Cathodemer Mac Depot 697862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.