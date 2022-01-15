Day/Night, difficulty, geyser eruption event, new perks - v0.05

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing day and night cycle, difficulty setting, Urlid geyser eruption event, new perks, important changes and some fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- day/night cycle, day lasting 1 hour (daylight = 66%, darkness = 33%)
- once every five days one of the Urlid geysers will explode and release random amount of Urdust, the geyser will be making a specific sound
heard all around the map (so you may approach and block it with the house tenting)
- new gameplay setting "Difficulty" (affecting Urge, loot, enemies, Urge Rush, starting supplies, etc.)
- new perk "Vehicles" (faster carBoost, slower fuel reduction, dirt speedUp, steerAngle, lowers sound of the vehicle)
- new perk "Perception" (chance to find loot, randomSpawns (saltpeter, etc.), chance of itemSpawningBreakables, meele range, ammo amount)
- Urlid storage build, that you can get by breaking the random spawn U. storage (because you can't stack plastic bottles anymore)
- new lootable/openable cabinets
- gun kickback (affected by power of the weapon)
- if you start a new game and you have a save file on a disk, than you may wake up in a different house, after the car crash
- new props/objects placed around the map
- new Urlid-high (junkie) enemy sounds/screams
- you can now also make campfire from plywood
- sound effect after placing build
- "Difficulty" setting hint after death
CHANGED
- the motorway bridge is now partly collapsed, so it's impossible to traverse it with a car as is
- flying/water enemies are now more aggressive
- items now have different stack limits (items like weapons, bottles, etc. are now one per slot)
- items/breakables that spawn item (saltpeter, etc.) now spawn after a delay, so you can't loot cycle by saving and loading
- toilets now have random amount of Urlid in them after new game start (can be cleaned with acid)
- ammoBoxes now have random amount in them
- breathing in Urdust particles now also adds stamina (same way as Urlid springs/geysers already do)
- high yellow fog (Urge Rush) slows down stamina reduction when sprinting
- enemies now can't see in the dark, but they are faster (they still react to Urdust release or sounds though)
- starting supplies (pipe, herbal liquid, cooked meat) won't spawn if the difficulty is set to "Hard" or "Horror"
- Urdust puffing ballsack enemy now has much bigger range of Urge bar rise speed up
- randomized enemy spawn time
- lowered first level requirement of every perk
- "Guns" perk now also lowers the sound and reduces kickback
- p. bottle isn't thrown out after filling it, because they don't stack anymore
FIXED
- Urge dust particle release huge optimizations
- enemy optimizations
- leaves were falling off of bushes instead of trees
- toilets now load without the acid fizz and have correct amount of Urlid (visually)
- on screen filters optimizations
- when enemies were fleeing they kept hitting the air
- rough fog/darkness transition
- when collecting berries from a bush the button hint would sometimes freeze with no berries to collect
