R-IV Beta IV

The fourth Beta for Release Version IV of Enter The Backrooms is pretty big, adding three new negative levels to explore, four new structures to come across while wandering around, improving collisions, and fixing bugs! Here is a list of the major changes in this Beta:

Added Level -3: A glitchy expanse with colorful blocks.

Added Level -4: Two forests of static on top of one another.

Added Level -5: A snowy field with strange pillars made of stone.

Added Outposts: Rooms with tables and boxes scattered throughout levels.

Added Vaults: Metal chambers filled with boxes.

Added Archives: Rooms with filing cabinets, tables, and note pages.

Added Dens: Small rooms with tables, paintings, boxes, notes, and chairs.

Added Level Events for the new levels.

Improved the Collisions in the game: you shouldn't get caught on walls anymore.

Plenty of other bug fixes and small changes.

This Beta was fun to make and adds a lot to the experience of the game in my opinion. While the previous four Betas have all focused on generation, I plan on adding entities in the next Beta, so look out for that. See you next time!