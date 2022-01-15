 Skip to content

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 15 January 2022

Posters and !s

Share · View all patches · Build 8027752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There will be more updates in the future, but I will be taking a break on it for a while.

Feature Updates

  • Gave the posters for other shows outside Mega Reels new conversations to recognize your show has been cancelled.
  • Exclamation mark will now stay red if an npc can't give you a quest reward if your inventory is full.
  • Exclamation mark will turn blue if an npc has nothing new to say but is also a shop.
  • Player will now grunt when swinging his weapon while it is broken.
  • Game version number now appears on the main menu in the bottom left corner.

Fixes

  • Fixed the grammar in the pre-game complete conversation with the "Historian" in Mega Reels.
  • Gave the correct conversations to a couple posters.
  • Fixed weapon bar icon not flashing when weapon health is low.

Your Show Has Been Cancelled D-Mac Depot 1730393
