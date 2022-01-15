Posters and !s

There will be more updates in the future, but I will be taking a break on it for a while.
Feature Updates
- Gave the posters for other shows outside Mega Reels new conversations to recognize your show has been cancelled.
- Exclamation mark will now stay red if an npc can't give you a quest reward if your inventory is full.
- Exclamation mark will turn blue if an npc has nothing new to say but is also a shop.
- Player will now grunt when swinging his weapon while it is broken.
- Game version number now appears on the main menu in the bottom left corner.
Fixes
- Fixed the grammar in the pre-game complete conversation with the "Historian" in Mega Reels.
- Gave the correct conversations to a couple posters.
- Fixed weapon bar icon not flashing when weapon health is low.
Changed files in this update