Hotfix v.15.3

Changes

• Added left-handed support for VR which can be set in Settings > Controls > VR

• Added logic to prevent the binding of LMB to the ESC key

Fixes

• Fixed an issue that caused the zealots to appear too frequently on hard/brutal difficulties

• Fixed an issue that would cause the torch to burn out too quickly / repeatedly

• Changed input system package to help mitigate “constant movement” bug

• Fixed an issue with a vase in the swinging chain trap room causing players to get stuck

• Fixed an issue that allowed VR mummies to bypass quicksand slowdown

• Fixed an issue that caused the third tomb variation to appear less often than variations #1 & #2