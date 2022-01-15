 Skip to content

FOREWARNED update for 15 January 2022

Hotfix v.15.3

Build 8027638

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

• Added left-handed support for VR which can be set in Settings > Controls > VR

• Added logic to prevent the binding of LMB to the ESC key

Fixes

• Fixed an issue that caused the zealots to appear too frequently on hard/brutal difficulties

• Fixed an issue that would cause the torch to burn out too quickly / repeatedly

• Changed input system package to help mitigate “constant movement” bug

• Fixed an issue with a vase in the swinging chain trap room causing players to get stuck

• Fixed an issue that allowed VR mummies to bypass quicksand slowdown

• Fixed an issue that caused the third tomb variation to appear less often than variations #1 & #2

