Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 16-1

Small Update to fix game balance also an issue with memory usage.
- New method for loading stages is now being used this has also reduces the memory usage of the game allowing the game to load better with lower system memory.
We are still looking in to other ways to optimize the game, we would like to support low end systems. But in some cases it might be best to play the game on newer hardware if the game is slow to run.
Removed the following combo string loops from the game: Helsing's P K M in the corner, T.H.I.S's P M M string in the corner, and Mr. Hyde's P M and P M P mid screen or corner.
The White Lady's Medium attack no longer keeps the momentum if used from a front dash.
Fixed an issue on Medium, Low and Very Low quality settings that makes areas that should have distortion applied to be visable.
