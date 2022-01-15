v1.0.8d Released!

NEW:
- Dispersal and stranger wolves howl in response to player howls. Howl icon appears on compass to mark location of howling wolves if 50-2000m away from player-wolf. Dispersals will howl during Find a Mate and Find a New Mate quests. Stranger wolves will howl anytime (though not every time the player howls). They will also howl sometimes without provocation.
- Damage dealt by animals is now affected by their energy level: Prey animals with high energy can do more damage than before, but deal less damage as energy level decays.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Mate now won't hunt bison or other big animals unless the player literally bites them, and even then they may not, if prey is excessively formidable.
- Mate will start following the player sooner, regardless of personality.
- Made mate less likely to attack calves instead of following player's lead.
- Ravens will come a bit closer to you when eating at a carcass
- Player can interrupt the Roll mote (after first 1.5 seconds of it).
- Dispersal wolves who are waiting for a fight to end will now sit down and rest while they wait.
- Elk slow down less when running through forest.
- Adjusted player-marker color on World Map to better contrast against red hexes.
- Refinements to mate's path when running with player-wolf.
- Mate and pup nametags are enabled by default in multiplayer games, and remember their previous state (on or off) when loading a saved game.
- On World Map, pack territories and percentage readouts remember their previous state (on or off) when loading a saved game.
- Made double-tap input timing a bit more forgiving.
- Shortened the minimum duration of long-tap (to pick up pups, meat chunks, etc.), trying to find the right breakpoint between short and long taps.
- In multiplayer games, notification buttons adjust between yellow clickable buttons and keyboard-input buttons if cursor is locked or unlocked while notification is displayed.
- In multiplayer, the AFK timer is reduced from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes, and now officially-AFK players do not delay quest progression.
- On Wolf Customization, the Wolf Name input field flashes if player clicks on Save/Continue button before giving the wolf a name.
- Snowshoe hare summer coat is darker, more realistic.
- Refinements to distant animal ambient sounds.
BUGS FIXED:
- Multiplayer achievements killing big prey can be earned even if you died during the fight.
- Multiplayer: Sometimes player wolf does not despawn properly, causing problems in Newborn Pups scene.
- SC multiplayer: Players get stuck if Find New Den subquest was active when Raise Pups quest ends.
- Chase music keeps playing after chase ends.
- In multiplayer, pressing X key to decline to submit bug report makes wolf howl.
- Mate gets closer than intended when coming to player after running, and comes too close after you stop.
- Pups can slip out of den when mate leaves home site to go to hunt with player.
- Predators can attack den in the brief window between the mate leaving and the pups reaching the den.
- Mate struggles to bite beavers.
- Mate runs in circles with a meat chunk.
- Mate keeps returning to carcass when sent home.
- Bull ungulates do no damage during charging attacks.
- Pups come to player over a long distance when traveling.
- Mate gets stuck when returning to player or returning to den.
- Beavers play running animation in slow-motion when walking.
- Wolves kick up snow dust when on terrain that doesn't have snow.
- Large pebbles float above ground along Hornaday Creek.
- Dispersal wolves are frozen if you start sleeping as you're just awakening while they're present.
- Mysterious creek sounds in one area of Amethyst during winter.
- Chorus frogs are not calling in Slough Creek meadows in spring and summer nights.
- Terrain and water issues.
