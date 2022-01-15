Update 4: Minor Fixes

- Optimized Tree Titan battle: Fireballs no longer cause FPS drops on hit (same for Titan 3 and 6).
- Tree Titan hit animation no longer bugs out when getting spammed by damage from Fireballs.
- You can no longer build a Rocket/Spaceship/Waypoint on a planet side with a Titan so you don't respawn near it and be stuck in a death loop.
- If you exit the atmosphere without a spaceship you will now get a notification reminding you about the respawn button in the pause menu.
- Fixed leaving the game while inside a Space Rocket will not let you continue the launch when you re-enter the game.
- Fixed a bug where you were rarely able to take damage while inside a rocket/spaceship.
- Fixed mouse cursor is rarely not be visible on the death screen making you unable to respawn.
- Fixed exiting a spaceship near a blackhole won't let you re-enter the spaceship.
- Fixed an issue with non English saves using different save file paths. This only affects new saves.
Thanks to everyone who has been reporting the bugs!
