Update 2 - Content & Bug Fixes

Hello everyone! It's been four days since we've launched and we're progressing smoothly after a little rest.

This is our second update, with Update 1 just being a small bug fix patch to correct a boss fight exploit.

3 New Wardrobe Sets Make Their Appearance, this one is a country theme:

Puerto Rico



Russia



Australia



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue if the player died in quicksand, the player no longer returns to the start before the camera outro occurs.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the level information tab did not show up.

Fixed the farm leaderboard not showing up.

Fixed an issue where you could become wedged in between a pulled block and level art if you backed up into it, becoming stuck.

Fixed an issue where kitty stonk symbol windows were not showing up.

Fixed an issue where keyboard input rebinding for movement did not stick.

Quality of Life

You can now press pause in level select, village, and world biome.

For the controller wardrobe, the Hands tab shows more rows by default.

Known Issues

When turning off cat sounds in Sounds FX, footsteps, landing, and bump sounds are also muted.

Ice Blocks may sometimes get stuck

A jungle Boss exploit

Frogs can jump into the water, dying (darn that toxic water...), but the player does not receive credit

Near Future Plans

Rework tutorial

Give more character control options to players to fine-tune their experience (everyone has their "likes" for platformers, trying to satisfy everyone is never going to happen.)

Professional localization fixes

Combat improvements

Enemy reworks (first up are the Ghost Dogs)

Feedback or Ideas?

Please post them in our Steam Forums or better yet, head over to our Discord channel with over 400 community members! https://discord.gg/NekoGhostJump

Reviews

Are always greatly appreciated after you've played for a little while.

Thanks

Thank you so very much for supporting the game, if there's anything I can do for you, just reach out! The best way again would be Discord, but any social media or forums work. Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Victor