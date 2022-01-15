 Skip to content

Absurd Chess update for 15 January 2022

Patch Notes - Update 1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

It's been a while since I've last posted here, it's good to be back though, I hope your Xmas was fun!

This update brings another brand new feature into the game, you will now be able to customize your piece set-up!



Bored of moving around 20 pawns across 100x100 board ? How about switching them all to queens and bishops instead ?

You can set up any combination of pieces as long as there's less than 30 of them in total, and obviously you can't have more than 1 king, at least for now (:

On top of that I've gotten rid of quite a few smaller and bigger bugs, if you've been having issues with premoving then hopefully it's all fixed now.

You can now also disable shopping system if you don't like or use it.

Hope you'll enjoy! :)

