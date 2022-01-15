Alpha Update 0.1.9 Quests And Kind Humans!

A quick overview of the bug fixes, improvements, and new additions in this update:
-
The game now has a quest system, if you restart the game from the beginning now you will get a clear message after speaking to someone that tells you what to do, who to talk to, where to go etc. You will also be rewarded for completing a part of the main quest. You will be able to see your current quest by pressing f1.
-
There are now also friendly humans who you can even talk to in a new human dialogue system!
-
Two new gnome objects, a gnome Sword and a Poleaxe have been added to the game, they are used by gnome NPC's but will later also be usable by the player in an upcoming simple combat system to defend yourself.
-
A Human Speer object has been added.
-
Folkmod has a new dialogue explaining more about the general lore and giving the player new directions for following the main storyline.
-
Folkmod the guardian has been added to the game.
-
Open shop sound has been made less loud.
**The remaining bugs and improvements are currently being worked on and should soon be fixed in update 0.2.0
Tim**
Changed files in this update