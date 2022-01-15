v1067 - Squirrel Missions, Merchants & More!

A lot has been happening with Squirrelmageddon! since launch almost 3 months ago.

What started out as a simple mental squirrel action shooter, has evolved into a RPG lite with moveable world objects, playable squirrels, squirrel soccer, shops and items, persistent unit inventory, character weapon proficiency levels... with more to come!

Squirrelmageddon! is continually evolving and growing. I appreciate your feedback and support for the game! Post your screenshots in the community forum - I would love to see what you all are doing with Squirrelmageddon!

UI updates include rearranging some buttons, interface borders in player HUD, transparent menu style on mission prep screen, button style changes and other minor changes.

Players can move turrets, barricades and large crates around the world. The improved interaction 2.0 system seems to be working well, though still has a few quirks which I am working on ASAP.

Placed objects are persistent and will remain where they are on the map for all missions in that zone.

You can reset the positions of all moved or placed objects with a button option on the mission selection screen.

A persistent inventory for your unit has been also been added with the Merchants feature. Most pickups such as weapons, medkits, ammo, points pickups will be added to your unit inventory at the end of a mission. More items soon! You can sell and trade these items later back at the Hive.

The squirrel brain has been tweaked a little and they sometimes climb trees and can better navigate the world. They still don't climb vertical surfaces, so you can still get away from them in high places if you're scared... or can't play shooters well.

NOTE: it's easier to hit the squirrels when shooting from ground level... but cheese away if that's how you like to play :P

There is more gore / blood in the game than early versions. I am thinking I will add a 'gore level' option... maybe something like no gore - blood gore - blood n guts gore. How soon depends on how freaked out people are about it - omg those cute squirrels! Yeah, they are cute - but remember, they are weaponized and genetically modified... and hungry, always hungry... apparently humans taste better than walnuts n acorns.

Squirrel missions have been added to Single Player mode and the Squirrelball mini-game is evolving. NOTE: teaching squirrels to play ball is tricky business !!! Expect the squirrels to play much better once they've trained more.

Let me know what you think of Squirrelball! Developing Squirrelball for multiplayer will be coming ASAP. That should be some hilarious fun!

WORKING ON / COMING SOON:

Difficulty system. Some people were saying the game is too difficult, others say it's too easy... so the only answer is to add a difficulty system. This should hopefully not take me too long to add.

Adding more missions. Now that we have 'squirrel missions' in single player, I will be creating more and uploading them ASAP.

Adding more achievements. More is better yes?

I hope you are having fun with the game and more than a few laughs! That's why I made the game. In this crazy mad world, what could be crazier except a future planet ruled by bloodthirsty squirrels!

Let me know what you think in the community forums. See you top-side!