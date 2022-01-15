Corpse Mansion - Update Release 1.2.6

Hello everyone. This is one of our MAJOR updates with more achievements, more content and more bug fixes. We apologize for the delayed update. You have no idea how hard & frustrating it was for my team to implement gas mask versions of ALL of Cole's weapon animations in the game. Thankfully, I managed to program a plugin that makes it work. You will now be able to obtain the new special item : Gas Mask, to help you traverse the irradiated streets of Hell City.

*In addition to being required to further the main quest-line, the gas mask will also be a tool to get to other hidden areas that will later on be added to the game.

As to where we are in the storyline because there has been a lot of people very eager to continue on with the story. Which is fine I am glad people enjoy the story but it's no fun when its incomplete and you get to a certain area expecting more. The content in terms of the storyline ends with the conclusion of chapter 2. This consists of you restoring power to the hotel and confirming it with Evan. Chapter 3 is now currently being developed. The chapters title still has not been decided so right now you will not be given the mission. (This will hopefully clear things up for everyone.)

Added several new steam achievements to the game.

Added all new Gas Mask version graphics of Cole to the game folder to prepare for gas mask integration.

Preloaded all of Coles animations for Normal Cole and Gas Mask Version Cole to help with a smoother gameplay.

Removed Unnecessary notifications for when you get achievements through steam to unclog the notifications system.

Added new sound effect for when successfully creating ammo.

Added "Working the Bench" extra mission to help inform players of the possibilities with Gun-Smithing.

For the new mob type dubbed 'Infected Prisoner' there was some balancing issues. We hope to have corrected these by adjusting enemy speed and ATK Delay. We have also added new drop mechanics that are specific for this mob in particular when you're playing the game on survival and hardcore this mob will have a chance at dropping a Machete. (A rare melee weapon otherwise hard to find in the game.)

Changed Incendiary Grenades to have its own unique explosion animation effect.

Added a bunch of containers to the first Safehouse in Hell City that you will own. These containers can be used to store items in to make room in the inventory.

Added small flashback cutscene to the game of Elena and her Father.

Added several new blueprints & gun parts that can be found by the player right now in the current build!

Chapter 2 can now be concluded. Chapter 3 is now in development, so we will refrain from giving you the mission in your mission log for now until Chapter 3 is finished (We thank you for your continued patience).

Added some new side missions for the player to complete.

The first Safehouse can now be accessed by completing "Unwanted Guests" side mission. Make sure to report it to Evan to get the new key card to get into your first fully owned Safehouse where you will have about 15 different containers to store your items in along with a workbench to customizer your guns. Survival and Hardcore players can now save here any time they want.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the game displayed Cole's name instead of Elena's at "The Grand Marinette".

Fixed a major bug where Cole remained transparent at the beginning of the game.

Fixed some bugs where vehicle drops would play the wrong sound effect.

Fixed hotkey weapon duplication glitch.

Fixed minor passibility issue, where the player could get up a cliff that requires a rope to get up for free.

Fixed graphical alignment issues with the Machete.

Fixed various long range weapon(s) bullet alignment.

Fixed a bug where a dialogue choice to satisfy 'working the bench' quest didn't show up as green text.

Fixed a major bug where Cole would lose item(s) when his inventory is completely full and when trying to swap out stuff from the hotkey bar. (This can potentially cause a lot of problems when you lose mission critical items)

Fixed graphical alignment issues with the M16's firing animation effect.

Fixed a bug where you would lose items when a container was full while trying to deposit, it now will disallow you from doing this.

Fixed a bug where you could potentially lose item(s) when trying to withdraw from a container when the inventory is full.

Fixed a bug where you could buy items with no more space in the inventory.

Fixed many graphical errors with elevator doors at The Grand Marinette.

As a big thank-you to our players who have stuck around. For a limited time you will now get a special bonus reward based on chosen difficulty when you get to your first Safehouse in Hell city. This is exclusive to early access supporters!