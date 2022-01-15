 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 15 January 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.2.1 (Patch 1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:



Lowered Down Collision for spikes

Bugfixes:

Fixed level editor page buttons

Fixed crash when you visit a level

Fixed issue where the cursor would be invisible if you beat a custom level or challenge

