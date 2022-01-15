TCC Beta 1.8.2.1 (Patch 1)

**
Features:
Lowered Down Collision for spikes
Bugfixes:
**
Fixed level editor page buttons
Fixed crash when you visit a level
Fixed issue where the cursor would be invisible if you beat a custom level or challenge
**
