Weekly Progress Report #73: 3 Explosive New Levels!

This update is all about the brand new Bazooka power up. Three brand new Bazooka-focused levels brings the level total to 93!!! Just 7 more levels before PogoChamp can "1.0"! It's so close I can practically taste it!
New Level: Three Strikes (#35)
You know what to do.
New Level: The Chopper (#66)
Is it even a real video game if there isn't a helicopter boss fight? Well no worried because there is one now!
New Level: Rocket Science (#73)
Changelog
- CONTENT:
- CONTENT: New level: The Chopper (#???)
- BUG FIX: Fix bug where helicopter continued shooting missiles after it was destroyed.
- GAMEPLAY: Getting shot with a direct hit from the helicopter now kills you.
- BUG FIX: Fix bug where bazooka didn't plat sounds when landing.
- BUG FIX: Fix bug where helicopter SFX only came in through 1 ear.
- BUG FIX: Helicopter missiles now have SFX when fired.
- CONTENT: New level: Three Strikes (#???)
- BUG FIX: Bazookas now show poof VFX in replays.
- DEV: Update Unity version to 2020.3.26f1.
- UX: Move under construction sign in level select.
- BUG FIX: Fix issue where goal zone activation in Three Strikes wasn't recorded in replays.
- BUG FIX: Fix issue where helicopter SFX were not affected by volume settings.
- BUG FIX: Fix issue where glass shatter SFX was not affected by volume settings.
- DEV: Update FMOD Studio version & FMOD plugin version.
Changed files in this update