Weekly Progress Report #73: 3 Explosive New Levels!

This update is all about the brand new Bazooka power up. Three brand new Bazooka-focused levels brings the level total to 93!!! Just 7 more levels before PogoChamp can "1.0"! It's so close I can practically taste it!

New Level: Three Strikes (#35)



You know what to do.

New Level: The Chopper (#66)



Is it even a real video game if there isn't a helicopter boss fight? Well no worried because there is one now!

New Level: Rocket Science (#73)

Changelog