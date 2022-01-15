Update Version 1.19

News:
1.The boss of East Area can be challenged now.
2.Add a new Adventurer Guild quest.
3.Add a new main story.
4.Add a new skill of Arcana, Strength III.
Bug Fixed :
1.Fixed an issue that the cooking has an abnormal in some situation.
