Hope Trigger update for 15 January 2022

Update Version 1.19

Build 8027181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News:

1.The boss of East Area can be challenged now.

2.Add a new Adventurer Guild quest.

3.Add a new main story.

4.Add a new skill of Arcana, Strength III.

Bug Fixed :

1.Fixed an issue that the cooking has an abnormal in some situation.

