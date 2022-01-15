 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Metallophobia update for 15 January 2022

Patch 1.16.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8027094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemy health bar's now appear above walls.

Almost all decor health has been reduced, easier to clear them.

The destroyed decor now appears behind enemies (sometimes they would hide behind them, making it hard for the player to see).

Changed files in this update

Metallophobia for Windows Depot 1814271
  • Loading history…
Metallophobia for MacOS Depot 1814272
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.