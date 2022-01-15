Enemy health bar's now appear above walls.
Almost all decor health has been reduced, easier to clear them.
The destroyed decor now appears behind enemies (sometimes they would hide behind them, making it hard for the player to see).
Metallophobia update for 15 January 2022
Patch 1.16.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
