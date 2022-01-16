Mainly a "engine room" update where most of the changes are stuff you can't see, but is important to enable modders to do more things.
CHANGES
- Updated "fire" effect to performe a tiny bit better
- Changes to how the game render its graphics and manage memory which should give a tiny performance boots
- Updated translations
- Updated billboards in City as it is no longer New Years
- Added Reddit link in the bottom of MainMenu. Yes, we have a sub Reddit now because we are not boomers
- Lowered the volume in MainMenu as the explosions in the background could be a bit too loud
BUGS
Fixed bug where fireworks from mod would tip over even if placed "static"
Fixed bug where particles for a short while spawned at 0,0,0 if a lot of fires were starting at once. At least it should happen a lot less now
Fixed bug where no mods where loaded if one mod crashed due to wrong version
Fixed bug where crossair would come back even if HUD should be hidden via pressing BackSpace
Enjoy!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/
