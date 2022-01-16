 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 16 January 2022

v2022.1.1

Build 8027093

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly a "engine room" update where most of the changes are stuff you can't see, but is important to enable modders to do more things.

CHANGES

  • Updated "fire" effect to performe a tiny bit better
  • Changes to how the game render its graphics and manage memory which should give a tiny performance boots
  • Updated translations
  • Updated billboards in City as it is no longer New Years
  • Added Reddit link in the bottom of MainMenu. Yes, we have a sub Reddit now because we are not boomers
  • Lowered the volume in MainMenu as the explosions in the background could be a bit too loud

BUGS

  • Fixed bug where fireworks from mod would tip over even if placed "static"

  • Fixed bug where particles for a short while spawned at 0,0,0 if a lot of fires were starting at once. At least it should happen a lot less now

  • Fixed bug where no mods where loaded if one mod crashed due to wrong version

  • Fixed bug where crossair would come back even if HUD should be hidden via pressing BackSpace

  • Enjoy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079260/Fireworks_Mania__An_Explosive_Simulator/

