Minor Update - January 15th

First update in the new 2022. Happy New Year everyone!
- Texture and material optimization. Removal of unnecessary features has added noticeable amount of fps while preserving the aesthetics.
- You know that long and sometimes annoying path towards the Tower of Mason that most players need to cross twice? Well, a new crafting spot has been added at the middle of it to allow the player to craft a shortcut and avoid going through multiple barrages of blue pills every time.
- Oh, and crafting spots now display level and cost with a marker-type UI instead of physical text plane facing the player.
- Fixed the bug with character keeping the previous playthrough's suit perk color in a new game.
- UI improvements. Zone names have fancier animations, oxygen bar has lighter and more modern look. Right arm vitals hologram now looks more like a projection.
- Environment improvements. Dust and smoke is more intense and with adjusted colors.
- Red pill containers don't just snap into existence anymore after 120 seconds. Now they hiss into existence along with a small smoke show.
- Outro girl is now a blue-eyed redhead with more natural look. Crashed pod has scratches and dirt.
- Some players may find a strange cave near the Art Hole. :)
Changed files in this update