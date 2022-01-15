Languages, Bug Fixes, Tweaks!

v2.5.0
-The Br-Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish languages are now supported! Note that these are fan-translations and are only partially complete at this time. Contact us if you are interested in helping out!
-There is a new detailed option for compact Runes display (will improve performance when using huge amounts of Runes)!
-Bosses post Wave 80 are easier!
-Completing Fates will now only yield the Timeshard reward if you are at max Awakening Rank
-There is now a lower chance of getting Rune Troves when the Lantern is in Offline Mode
-But, the Runic Loop can now find up to 10 Runes while offline!
-Fixed a huge amount of bugs and issues!
-Many backend changes to improve the stability of the game!
Era 3 is right around the corner! Yahoo! :-D
Changed files in this update