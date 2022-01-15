Languages, Bug Fixes, Tweaks!

v2.5.0

-The Br-Portuguese, French, German, and Spanish languages are now supported! Note that these are fan-translations and are only partially complete at this time. Contact us if you are interested in helping out!

-There is a new detailed option for compact Runes display (will improve performance when using huge amounts of Runes)!

-Bosses post Wave 80 are easier!

-Completing Fates will now only yield the Timeshard reward if you are at max Awakening Rank

-There is now a lower chance of getting Rune Troves when the Lantern is in Offline Mode

-But, the Runic Loop can now find up to 10 Runes while offline!

-Fixed a huge amount of bugs and issues!

-Many backend changes to improve the stability of the game!

Era 3 is right around the corner! Yahoo! :-D