- FIXED BUG: unable to pass Wave 60 for some users.
- FIXED BUG: In rare cases, enemies get stuck and this prevents completing current wave.
- Added Master Volume control option in Pause Menu.
The Last Roman Village update for 15 January 2022
HOTFIXES and Master Volume control added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- FIXED BUG: unable to pass Wave 60 for some users.
The Last Roman Village WINDOWS Depot 998835
- Loading history…
The Last Roman Village LINUX Depot 998836
- Loading history…
The Last Roman Village MAC OS Depot 998837
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update