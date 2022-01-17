 Skip to content

Unavowed update for 17 January 2022

Unavowed v0.9.0

Hello everyone! At long last, we have an update for Unavowed that fixes some important bugs. Specifically, the "Mandana and Logan in the storage unit" bug and some of the party achievements not unlocking properly (these will retroactively unlock if you already met the requirements). We also updated the engine to take care of a tinting problem on the openGL renderer. And best of all: these fixes do NOT break saves.

Thank you everyone for your patience. All your kind words mean the world.

-Dave, et al

Changelog:

-Fixed vent glitch [room 57]

-Added new tracking system of player party choices.

-Loading older saves will patch them and grant the achievements properly.

-Fixed OPEN GL RENDERER issue with tinting and transparencies.

[NOTE: Whilst most saves PRIOR TO v0.9.0 will still load fine, there's a minor chance it might not result into achievements unlocking. We have not encountered such saves during our testing of this patch, but there's a potential they exist. If that is the case, please contact us directly at dave@wadjeteyegames.com, and title the mail "NEED SAVE ACHIEVEMENT FOR UNAVOWED" and we'll get you a save, if you don't want to replay the game.]

