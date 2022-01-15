Blub Emporium V.1.1.4

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.4 - Change Log
ITEMS AND RESOURCES:
- Added "Cosmic Piggy" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Flower Importer" (Hopper).
VISUAL:
- Mud chunks now spawn more randomly on its tile to look more natural.
UI:
- Added icon indicators that render above all outputting machines when in build mode (can be disabled in UI settings).
- Added visual guide showing what shelves are reachable and stockable by auto-stocking items.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Slide-lock puzzles are now half as common if "no friction" has been completed once available.
- Increased base slide-lock gold chunk reward: 4-5 (7x7) -> 7-9, 3 -> 5 (5x5), 2 -> 4 (4x4).
- Slide-lock puzzles now reward a multiplier for gold chunks based on level (1-2x depending on level).
- Further boosted XP scaling of event XP rewards +100%/30 levels -> +100%/25 levels.
- Increased drop quantity of the coconuts from the interior coconut palm: 1-2 (~1.5) -> 3-5 (~4), boost: +1 -> +2.
- Increased drop quantity of the cherries from the interior cherry blossom: 2-3 (~2.5) -> 5-7 (~6), boost: +1 -> +2.
- The deposit chute now improves earlier: 75 -> 50.
- Increased stone drop quantity of all non-lunar and non-standard rocks: 2-3 (~2.5) -> 3-4 (~3.5).
- Duck disturbance now offsets base duck requirement for events by 6 levels (effectively lowering the base requirement by ~20).
- Piggy banks now collect 100% of their capacity when the boost zone is hit, and a quarter otherwise rather than the half and static 100 respectively.
- Further decreased cooldown from buying things at the night market: 60 seconds -> 30 seconds.
- Increased total strawberry harvest capacity of strawberry bushes: 60-80 (~70) -> 85-105 (~90).
- Getting an orange importer offer now requires the discovery of orange juice (was oranges).
- Mega flowers now get stronger with level (+1 every 40 levels for XP, +1 every 30 for money).
- Giant gumballs now get slightly stronger with level (+1 every 90 levels for XP, +1 every 80 for money).
- Decreased base lunar token price of lunar hulls: 18-22 (~20) -> 16-18 (~17).
- Decreased lunar token scaling of lunar hulls: .02 -> .015.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed mud chunks being able to spawn outside of the farm's bounds via water streams placed at the edge, causing crashes (Credit: Ducky).
- Fixed bug where drying terrain caused by flower sprouters would re-bake terrain visually even when outside of the farm.
MISC:
- Added missing bubble duck level up notification.
- Added options to disable event preparation timers and/or newly catalogued item alerts.
- Corrected engraved rock not specifying all "nearby" shelves.
Changed files in this update