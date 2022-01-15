 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blub Emporium update for 15 January 2022

Blub Emporium V.1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8026883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.4 - Change Log

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

  • Added "Cosmic Piggy" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Flower Importer" (Hopper).

VISUAL:

  • Mud chunks now spawn more randomly on its tile to look more natural.

UI:

  • Added icon indicators that render above all outputting machines when in build mode (can be disabled in UI settings).
  • Added visual guide showing what shelves are reachable and stockable by auto-stocking items.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

  • Slide-lock puzzles are now half as common if "no friction" has been completed once available.
  • Increased base slide-lock gold chunk reward: 4-5 (7x7) -> 7-9, 3 -> 5 (5x5), 2 -> 4 (4x4).
  • Slide-lock puzzles now reward a multiplier for gold chunks based on level (1-2x depending on level).
  • Further boosted XP scaling of event XP rewards +100%/30 levels -> +100%/25 levels.
  • Increased drop quantity of the coconuts from the interior coconut palm: 1-2 (~1.5) -> 3-5 (~4), boost: +1 -> +2.
  • Increased drop quantity of the cherries from the interior cherry blossom: 2-3 (~2.5) -> 5-7 (~6), boost: +1 -> +2.
  • The deposit chute now improves earlier: 75 -> 50.
  • Increased stone drop quantity of all non-lunar and non-standard rocks: 2-3 (~2.5) -> 3-4 (~3.5).
  • Duck disturbance now offsets base duck requirement for events by 6 levels (effectively lowering the base requirement by ~20).
  • Piggy banks now collect 100% of their capacity when the boost zone is hit, and a quarter otherwise rather than the half and static 100 respectively.
  • Further decreased cooldown from buying things at the night market: 60 seconds -> 30 seconds.
  • Increased total strawberry harvest capacity of strawberry bushes: 60-80 (~70) -> 85-105 (~90).
  • Getting an orange importer offer now requires the discovery of orange juice (was oranges).
  • Mega flowers now get stronger with level (+1 every 40 levels for XP, +1 every 30 for money).
  • Giant gumballs now get slightly stronger with level (+1 every 90 levels for XP, +1 every 80 for money).
  • Decreased base lunar token price of lunar hulls: 18-22 (~20) -> 16-18 (~17).
  • Decreased lunar token scaling of lunar hulls: .02 -> .015.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

  • Fixed mud chunks being able to spawn outside of the farm's bounds via water streams placed at the edge, causing crashes (Credit: Ducky).
  • Fixed bug where drying terrain caused by flower sprouters would re-bake terrain visually even when outside of the farm.

MISC:

  • Added missing bubble duck level up notification.
  • Added options to disable event preparation timers and/or newly catalogued item alerts.
  • Corrected engraved rock not specifying all "nearby" shelves.

Changed files in this update

Blub Emporium Content Depot 1592531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.