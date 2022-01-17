Update v1.2.0 Announcement

Update v1.2.0 supports operation with a gamepad (controller) (except for some screens).

Other minor fixes have been made.

Details are as follows.

■Contents of Update v1.2.0

・Gamepad (controller) support

- Supports XInput and DirectInput controllers (DirectInput has been tested with PS4 controller only).

- In the options screen, you can select the key icon to be displayed during the game from "Keyboard", "XInput", and "PS4".

- Changing keys is only supported for the keyboard. For the controller, only the camera rotation direction (normal/reverse) can be changed.

- Keyboard and mouse operations are required for some screens (title screen, pause screen, save screen, passcode entry and alarm clock setting in game).

・Inventory improvements

- Fixed a problem where the game pause would be momentarily released (camera would move a little bit) during inventory operations.

・Added walking/running animations for the player character.