Patch 2021.4.2

Hello everyone,
A patch has just been released to address some more issues with courses not loading, as well as some problems with the course selection menus.
Changelog - 2021.4.2
Bug Fixes
- Fixed hole IDs always being regenerated when saving. This could cause courses to not load correctly if the course was saved after it was published, because the local copy of the course and the workshop version of the course would have different hole IDs.
- Courses are now always loaded from the correct source (i.e. Local or Workshop) based on how the host selects the course.
- Fixed course banners not loading correctly in the course selection menu.
- Fixed refresh button not working in the course selection menu.
- Kevin
Changed files in this update