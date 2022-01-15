Update, Version 20220115

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2720149227

English

#########System###############

[Steam Workshop]Unified the mod data loading order, the mods loaded later will always overwrite the content of the previous ones. And the additional Mod path written by a player shall always overwrite the one generated when automatically sync with Steam.

[Steam Workshop]Mods can now make their own database maps, NPC registry code, drop list code, and item generate code or overwrite existing ones. (Not fully tested. But, they are old SAPC++ DLC system codes that existed for more than a decade. Thus, they are likely robust. The problem may still exist with file searching and steam interactive.)

[Steam Workshop]New mod: Urban Legend. (The first mod that can have its own additional content to test the above functions.)

[Steam Workshop]For now, the mod may sometimes spawn a special slime mini-boss known as "Clinical Waste" in the hospital of Liu. It has its own item drop list. And the drop list is also from the data in the Mod.

简体中文

#########System###############

【创意工坊】统一了MOD载入顺序，后载入的MOD将会始终覆盖之前的MOD的内容。用户自行输入的MOD总会覆盖STEAM工坊默认生成的顺序。

【创意工坊】Mod现在可以有自己的数据地图、NPC注册代码、物品掉落代码和物品生成代码，并且也能覆盖已有的代码。（尚未完全测试。但是，这些都是SAPC++的DLC系统的代码，存在超过了10年。因此，健壮性方面应该没太大问题。问题可能会出现在文件检索以及和STEAM的交互上。）

【创意工坊】新MOD：都市传说。（首个拥有自身新增内容的MOD，用于测试上述的MOD接口。）

【创意工坊】目前，该MOD有时会在疁城医院中生成一个名叫“医用废品”的特殊史莱姆迷你BOSS。它有自己的物品掉落列表。该列表同样是由MOD加入的。