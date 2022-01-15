 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 15 January 2022

Update 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8026803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Bug fixes:

  • Improved the interaction of the "Oracle" with cards that can temporarily absorb the dice (missions or cards like "Madness")
  • Improved the surrender of threats that deal damage when losing a hull or shields
  • Available action tips no longer count the repair drone on Dronate as a free die
  • Available action tips now take into account the influence of "Subordination"
  • Available action tips are no longer shown if there are no cards left on the table and in the threat deck and in fact the player has already won
  • Dee-6 no longer offers to use the store after the boss spawns
  • The "Protection for beginners" icon did not disappear during the departure of the ship upon victory
  • Button to return dice from missions no longer works during threat attack phase
  • Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to temporarily "lose" 1 die if you quickly change the game speed at the beginning of the battle

    Balance changes:
  • One die re-roll from the store can no longer roll observers

    Other changes:
  • Reduced battle history saving frequency to improve performance in long battles
  • Clarified the description of the "Caravel" threat (2 damage, +1 damage per pirate)

Changed files in this update

Dee-6 Content Depot 1426311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.