- Added weaver profession for weaving crafting type (instead of farmers)
- Fishing jobs no longer created where bridges exist
- Exhausted mushroom logs now re* queue themselves to be constructed again
- Crafting stations will now remove items which are not used as part of the current crafting assignment
- Harvesting jobs now default to HIGHER priority if the farm plot is set to NORMAL priority
- Fix for an issue with extending stockpiles picking up the most recently placed stockpile group setting
- Fix for a crash when creating fishing jobs
- Fix for a crash when attempting to create a bridge construction job but no items are currently placed
- Japanese and Russian translations updated
King under the Mountain update for 15 January 2022
Alpha 8.1.16 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
- Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update