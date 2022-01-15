 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

King under the Mountain update for 15 January 2022

Alpha 8.1.16 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8026756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added weaver profession for weaving crafting type (instead of farmers)
  • Fishing jobs no longer created where bridges exist
  • Exhausted mushroom logs now re* queue themselves to be constructed again
  • Crafting stations will now remove items which are not used as part of the current crafting assignment
  • Harvesting jobs now default to HIGHER priority if the farm plot is set to NORMAL priority
  • Fix for an issue with extending stockpiles picking up the most recently placed stockpile group setting
  • Fix for a crash when creating fishing jobs
  • Fix for a crash when attempting to create a bridge construction job but no items are currently placed
  • Japanese and Russian translations updated

Changed files in this update

King under the Mountain Content Depot 930231
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Mac Depot 930232
  • Loading history…
King under the Mountain Linux Depot 930233
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.