发丘中郎将 The Grave robber update for 15 January 2022

Update 0.1.3

  • Optimize some protagonist animation;
  • Optimize the enemy locking function (lock the enemy with the middle mouse button, and operate the scroll wheel to switch the locked object);
  • Optimize the attack effects and sound effects of some AI;
  • Optimize some particle effects such as fire source / skill / enchantment;
  • Fix the bug that "still rotates with the player after the enemy dies";
  • Repair the bug that "the opened coffin can be opened repeatedly after reading the file";
  • Fix the bug generated by the player when "using 'other' items in the backpack";
  • The map "soul tomb" is open (entrance: defeat Lv Bu to obtain key props and enter the golden coffin);
  • The new boss "stone ghost" can escape into the dreamland and try to challenge;

