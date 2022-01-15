- Optimize some protagonist animation;
- Optimize the enemy locking function (lock the enemy with the middle mouse button, and operate the scroll wheel to switch the locked object);
- Optimize the attack effects and sound effects of some AI;
- Optimize some particle effects such as fire source / skill / enchantment;
- Fix the bug that "still rotates with the player after the enemy dies";
- Repair the bug that "the opened coffin can be opened repeatedly after reading the file";
- Fix the bug generated by the player when "using 'other' items in the backpack";
- The map "soul tomb" is open (entrance: defeat Lv Bu to obtain key props and enter the golden coffin);
- The new boss "stone ghost" can escape into the dreamland and try to challenge;
发丘中郎将 The Grave robber update for 15 January 2022
Update 0.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update