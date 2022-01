Share · View all patches · Build 8026653 · Last edited 16 January 2022 – 07:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi Folks.

We have uploaded a minor update to fix a problem that we found during testing.

Fixed: A saved game might not load correctly if a unit is wearing a Belt of Quickness or Boots of Speed.

Apologies if anyone has been inconvenienced by this bug and please let us know if you have any problems with the change.

All the Best.

Ian & Jann